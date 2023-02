CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police and personnel from the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are responding to a barricaded subject in Cedar Park Sunday afternoon.

Cedar Park Police and personnel from the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are responding to a barricaded subject in Cedar Park Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police and personnel from the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are responding to a barricaded subject in Cedar Park Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police and personnel from the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are responding to a barricaded subject in Cedar Park Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police and personnel from the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are responding to a barricaded subject in Cedar Park Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police and personnel from the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team are responding to a barricaded subject in Cedar Park Sunday afternoon. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Officials said law enforcement is responding to the 400 block of Marigold Lane, per a Cedar Park PD tweet. Police added this is an “isolated incident,” and there isn’t a threat to the public.

Police said more updates on the situation are planned.