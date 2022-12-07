CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police said Wednesday they took a juvenile into custody after threats were made on social media against Cedar Park High School.

The Cedar Park Police Department was made aware of the threats Wednesday and made contact with the juvenile accused of making the threats, the department said on Facebook.

Police took the juvenile into custody and said the incident is still under investigation, but there is no active threat to the school.

“[We] want to reiterate that we take threats of any kind very seriously. We have taken steps to ensure there is not an active threat to Cedar Park High School. Please remember, if you see something, say something,” the post read.

The high school’s principal sent a letter to families, staff and students Wednesday night informing them of the threat.

The letter said that campus administration and Cedar Park Police responded immediately and that the potential risk to student safety has been averted.

“We understand that situations like this can cause alarm and uneasiness. We appreciate our community’s vigilance as our eyes and ears. We commend the fast action of those who notified us of this concern,” the letter read in part.