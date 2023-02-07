CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park crews are clearing broken tree limbs and debris from park facilities after last week’s ice storm.

Some parks and trails were reopened Monday, but others remain closed for the public’s safety.

A spokesperson with the City of Cedar Park said crews have been working to clean up the damage as quickly as possible.

They said large parks like Elizabeth Milburn Park and Veterans Park are taking longer to clear than others simply from the number of trees broken by the heavy ice.

The city encourages the public to keep checking its social media pages for the latest on these park closures.