CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Cedar Park responded to a home Wednesday afternoon due to reports of suspicious items inside, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

CPPD said officers were called around 2 p.m. by a homeowner in the 2100 block of Parksville Way regarding items she discovered in her home.

Several agencies were called in to assist due to the nature of the items, CPPD said, including the Austin Fire Department, Austin Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, the Cedar Park Fire Department, Cedar Park EMC, the FBI and the ATF.

Nearby neighbors were asked to evacuate or stay inside their homes as a safety precaution and some streets were also shut down, CPPD said.

Cedar Park Police investigate ‘suspicious items’ found in home (KXXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police investigate ‘suspicious items’ found in home (KXXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police investigate ‘suspicious items’ found in home (KXXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

Cedar Park Police investigate ‘suspicious items’ found in home (KXXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

According to CPPD, the ATF was called to the scene because the items found in the home, believed to belong to an individual known to the homeowner, may have contained potentially explosive materials including bits and pieces of different things to possibly make explosives.

CPPD said teams will be entering the home soon to remove some of the materials inside which will be sent to the ATF labs and they will examine the material to determine what it is and what it could potentially be.

The scene remains an active and ongoing investigation, CPPD said, and they expect to have more information which can be released in the coming hours or days.

According to CPPD, the road may be closed for another 2-3 hours while officials investigate. Avoid the area if possible.