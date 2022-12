CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A gas leak in Cedar Park has shut traffic down near a business park off of E. Whitestone Boulevard.

The Cedar Park Fire Department and Cedar Park Police responded to the scene of the gas leak, which is in the 1800 block of E. Whitestone Blvd.

Traffic was shut down at the intersection of Arrow Point Drive and E. Whitestone Blvd.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.