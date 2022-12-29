Four arrested after jugging incident in Cedar Park (Image: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Four people from the Houston area were arrested Wednesday after a jugging incident in Cedar Park. Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.

The Cedar Park Police Department responded to a robbery call at a Texaco on Cluck Creek Trail around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim had just come from the bank, then someone attacked him, took this money and drove away, police said.

Officers said, based on information gathered at the scene, it appeared two vehicles and multiple suspects were involved.

CPPD told surrounding police departments about the incident and gave them vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicles driving on Highway 71 near La Grange. Deputies with the sheriff’s office and La Grange Police officers conducted felony traffic stops on both vehicles and arrested the suspects.

A large amount of cash and equipment used for surveillance was found in the vehicles, according to police.

Four people were arrested:

John Carter, 55

Roderick Glenn, 42

Shawn Johnson, 27

Rodney Wilson, 44

All four are from the Houston area and face a charge of engaging in organized crime with robbery, which is a first-degree felony.

Police said the four may also be responsible for several juggings/robberies in the Austin area.