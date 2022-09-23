The Dallas Stars are hosting their training camp at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since 2019, the Dallas Stars are hosting their training camp at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park.

Over a three-day span that started on Thursday, the pro-hockey squad will be taking part in a variety of practices that are free for the public to watch.

StarCenter Facilities Senior Vice President Damon Boettcher is thrilled to be back in Austin.

“It’s been three years since we’ve been here, so it feels like a little bit of normalcy,” he said. “Getting back out here, we want fans to come out and see it.”

Boettcher believes Austin plays a pivotal part in developing his organization’s future fanbase.

“We think this place is a great, growing sports market,” he said. “We’re trying to target the booming market down here, the companies moving in and the families of people moving in here.”

The Stars are the only NHL team in Texas, meaning this moment is special for Leander local Sandra Malcolm.

“It’s awesome, because there’s no other time you’re going to find the Dallas Stars in Cedar Park except here at training camp,” she said.

H-E-B Center is home to the Texas Stars — Dallas’ top developmental team — which competes in the American Hockey League.

“At this venue, there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Malcolm said. “It’s small, intimate and you can’t ask for a better atmosphere.”

Outside the arena, the Stars Street Squad set up interactive games and experiences for fans of all ages.

Matthew Campbell drove down from Dallas with his wife and two kids.

“Hopefully, they can get another NHL team here someday,” he said. “It would add a little competition for Dallas.”

All practices are open to the public and fans wishing to attend training camp can reserve a free ticket by clicking here. Tickets are not dated and can be used to access any day of training camp.

Here’s a look at the 2022 Training Camp schedule:

Friday

9:30-10:45 a.m. – On-Ice Session 1

11:30-12:45 p.m. – On-Ice Session 2

1:30-2:45 p.m. – On-Ice Session 3



Saturday

10-11 a.m. – On-Ice Session 1

12 p.m. – Scrimmage