CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Fire Department said it’s working a grass and structure fire near the intersection of Toro Grande Boulevard and Whitestone Boulevard.

They asked people to avoid the area, if possible, and expect delays in the area.

According to Google Maps, the businesses near the intersection include an emergency room and animal hospital and pet resort. The fire department did not say where the fire started or what structure was on fire.

A video sent to KXAN of the fire showed the fire appeared to be mostly in the grass, away from those buildings, to the northwest of that intersection.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, the department tweeted.

KXAN has a crew on the way. This is a developing story and will be updated.