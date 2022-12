CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The southbound lanes along a section of 183A are shut down Tuesday morning, because police said they’re investigating a crash there.

According to Cedar Park police, crews closed the highway’s lanes between East New Hope Drive and Scottsdale Drive. They’re now asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the wreck.

This is a developing story, so KXAN will share other updates on the traffic impact of the crash as soon as they become available.