CEDAR PARK, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cedar Park Saturday, the Cedar Park Police Department said in a news release.

CPPD responded to the crash in the 1900 block of E. Whitestone Blvd. (FM 1431), the release said.

The driver was identified as Elisa Jean Winters, 18, of Leander, police said. Winters was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPPD wants to remind drivers of the importance of staying alert, watching out for motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and driving at safe speeds, the release said.