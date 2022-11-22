CEDAR PARK, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Costco Wholesale Corp. appears to be planning a warehouse in Cedar Park to support its burgeoning delivery business.

A Nov. 16 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicated a roughly 105,000-square-foot Costco Logistics center could be built at 1205 BMC Dr., just east of the 183A toll road and about three miles south of an existing Costco store.

Appraisal district records listed Paul Deere Properties LLC as the owner and gave a $4.9 million appraised value.

