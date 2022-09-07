CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Cedar Park said water customers will have to temporarily change how they water their lawns.

The City said customers will be prohibited from using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering from Sept. 21 to Oct. 4.

During that time, Cedar Park’s secondary water treatment plant has scheduled a repair to its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis.

KXAN reported on the leak in the underwater pipe on Aug 18.

The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) plant provides 20% of Cedar Park’s total daily water use.

While the pipeline is being repaired, Cedar Park said it will solely rely on the City of Cedar Park water treatment plant.

The City said indoor water use should not be impacted, and the water supply should be secure.

You can report outdoor water usage violations by calling (512) 401-5308. Violations may also be reported online.