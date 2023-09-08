AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Cedar Park teen will star in the lights of Times Square this weekend as part of the annual New York City Buddy Walk to raise public awareness of Down syndrome.

Jessica Jantz, 15, is one of 500 people with Down syndrome who will be featured on jumbotrons in Times Square in a video that kicks off Buddy Walk, according to a release.

She was picked from over 2,400 entries from children, teens and adults with Down syndrome across the country. The National Down Syndrome Society, the nonprofit that hosts Buddy Walk, said it tries to include as many new faces in the video each year “to highlight the diversity of our community.”

The New York City Buddy Walk is the most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community, according to the National Down Syndrome Society. The walk aims to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome as well as raise money for local and national initiatives, according to the society.

The event starts with an hourlong video in Times Square followed by a walk starting in Central Park. The one-hour video presentation will be livestreamed on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page on Sept. 9 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. CT.