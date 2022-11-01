CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Two lucky Texans won $1 million each in Monday’s Powerball prize drawings. One of the winning tickets was sold here in Central Texas, and the other was sold in Houston.

The Reserve by Camco convenience store, located at 1050 Cluck Creek Trail in Cedar Park sold one of the $1 million tickets. It was a Quick Pick ticket.

Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:12 p.m. Central Time.

The Monday, Oct. 31, drawing was an estimated annuitized $1 billion. The jackpot remains the largest grand prize of 2022 and the second-largest grand prize in Powerball game history.

You can purchase a Powerball playslip from any Texas Lottery retailer or use the Texas Lottery app to create a Powerball play.