The City of Cedar Park has started rehabilitation on a portion of Lakeline Boulevard damaged in the 2021 freeze.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Cedar Park has started its Lakeline Boulevard Rehabilitation Project. The 90-day road repairs are being made to fix damage from the 2021 freeze and wear caused by increased traffic.

Once complete, the stretch of Lakeline Boulevard from Continental Pass to Cedar Hills Boulevard will be brand new. The southbound lanes are being reconstructed first, followed by the northbound lands immediately after.

The main goal of the reconstruction project is to bring the damaged road up to standards better suited for weather and heavy traffic.

Jenny Huerta, spokesperson for the City of Cedar Park, said several road-construction projects are underway this summer. She said planning for construction capitalizes on reduced traffic as local schools are out for the break.

This project began May 30 and is set to be completed in 90 days. The cost is $1.95 million to be paid with a General Obligation Bond approved by voters in 2022.