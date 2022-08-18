CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – An underwater pipe that helps provide Cedar Park with approximately 20% of its overall water use has a leak.

Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, a regional water utility, informed the City of Cedar Park of a leak in an underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis.

BCRUA said the leak would need to undergo repairs, but it was working to assess the leak and determine repair options.

“Cedar Park water customers should expect additional outdoor watering restrictions during the repair. The City of Cedar Park has a secure water supply and is confident that indoor use will not be impacted,” a BCRUA release said.