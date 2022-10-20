CPPD is forming its mental health unit in response to an increase in mental health calls.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services are partnering to form the department’s own mental health unit. This is to better assist an increased number of mental health calls.

Chief of Police Michael Harmon said since 2018 the department has seen an increase in calls from people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Harmon said finding resources for those callers will now fall to a dedicated unit of officers and two mental health professionals from Bluebonnet Trails.

“We’re essentially cutting out the middle man,” said Harmon.

He indicated before, officers tending to these calls could be taken out of service for hours as they searched for the best place to take the person in crisis.

Now that Bluebonnet Trails professionals will be staffed at the department, getting the caller to a treatment facility will be expedited.

Andrea Richardson, executive director for Bluebonnet Trails, said her agency is excited to partner with CPPD.

She said this measure will help callers get the assistance they need more efficiently than ever before.

Harmon said this unit should debut in the early months of 2023.