CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – A person is in police custody after barricading themself in Cedar Park and refusing to come out for hours.

The Cedar Park Police Department alerted people on social media Friday morning to stay clear of the area near the 1400 block of Main Street due to police activity.

That’s close to Costco and just west of 183A and Whitestone Boulevard.

Police posted at 5:51 a.m. that they were responding to a call about a barricaded suspect. Police said in an update at 7:02 a.m. the suspect was in custody and the road would be reopened as soon as possible.

CPPD did not specify what charges the suspect could face, if any.

This is a developing story.