CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park police officer was arrested Friday by the Texas Rangers after being accused of sexual assault, according to a news release from the Cedar Park Police Department.

The arrest stemmed from an allegation made to the department on Thursday, the release said.

CPPD identified the officer accused as Keco Motton, who was with the department for 10 years, according to the release. Motton is no longer employed by the City, the release stated.

After the victim came forward, CPPD immediately responded and contacted the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the Texas Rangers, to investigate the incident independently, the release said.

“We take allegations of sexual assault seriously and support all victims of crimes,” CPPD Chief Mike Harmon said. “It is alarming when those allegations involve a law enforcement officer.”

CPPD said it expects its officers to set an example and uphold the agency’s guiding values of “Community, Empathy, Accountability, and Honor.”

CPPD said it will continue to support and coordinate with the ongoing investigation led by the Texas Rangers.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police said no further statements would be released at this time.