AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar Park police said a man who had money stolen in a “jugging” situation took it upon himself to follow the suspect and it led to a shooting.

Jugging, according to previous KXAN reporting, happens when a suspect watches a victim withdraw money, then follows them to another location and steals it from them.

That’s what Cedar Park police said happened Monday, when a man withdrew cash from a bank near Ranch to Market Road 1431 and U.S. Highway 183, then went to a gas station in Lago Vista, where he said someone broke his car window while he was inside.

Police got a call from a man at 4:10 p.m., telling them he was “following a car who had just stolen money from him and was trying to stop the car.” At that time, he was near South Lakeline Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road.

Police said the man pulled in front of the car he believed the suspects were driving, saw they had a gun, and pulled out his own gun and fired. It hit the driver of the suspect car in the mouth, police said. The man fired again, and the other car drove off.

Police said soon after, a man who had been shot showed up at a nearby hospital. Around 5:30 p.m., police tweeted about “a disturbance where possible shots were fired,” and asked people to be on the lookout for a man in his early 20s last seen walking in the area. Police believe the passenger in the car walked away, then grabbed a Lyft to Houston.

“The Houston Violent Crimes Task Force arranged for a takedown of the Lyft vehicle in Houston and were able to stop, identify, and detain the other male suspect and recover the money,” Cedar Park police wrote in a release.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the case and said it was still being investigated.