CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A typical night for a 10-year-old girl doesn’t usually consist of saving her family from a house fire, but that’s what the reality was for Charley Burton last month.

She woke up to the sound of smoke alarms going off, smelled smoke and found a fire downstairs, then called 911. She gave the phone to her parents and woke up her little sister.

The family got out in time, but their house was a total loss.

But thanks to Charley’s actions, she and her family are still alive and remain optimistic.

The Cedar Park Fire Department awarded Charley a Fire Chief’s Commendation Thursday night.

Charley Burton honored by Cedar Park Fire Department for saving family from house fire (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

The Burtons said they’re in the process of rebuilding.