CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Some residents at a Cedar Park apartment complex were forced to evacuate with a large brush fire close to the property, Cedar Park police said.

Police said crews are responding to the fire near 12820 West Parmer Lane, which is close to East Whitestone Boulevard. That address is connected with the Bexley at Silverardo apartment complex.

In an update, CPPD said the fire is impacting structures and affecting traffic.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.

Some residents at a Cedar Park apartment complex were forced to evacuate with a large brush fire close to the property. (KXAN ReportIt photo courtesy: Rob Meyer)

Police said crews are responding to the fire near 12820 West Parmer Lane. (KXAN Photo/Dylan McKim)

This developing story will be updated with more information.