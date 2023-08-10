CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The FBI, Austin Police Department bomb squad, and Cedar Park Police Department are investigating a scene in Cedar Park.

CPPD posted on social media that its officers were assisting the FBI and APD bomb squad with an investigation at 335 Cypress Creek Road. That address is connected with the Cypress Gardens apartment complex.

The address where officials are searching matches that of a suspect in an explosion at a hospital parking garage in central Austin, which KXAN looked up using public records

The post said some residents have been temporarily evacuated out of an abundance of caution as the bomb squad examines an object at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.