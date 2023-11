CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Cedar Park Police say a body was found on Highway 183A Monday morning, and the northbound lanes of the roadway have been shut down.

Police said on social media the lanes were shut down near Whitestone Blvd. through Crystal Falls around 6:53 a.m. “for a traffic incident.”

CPPD told KXAN the body was found near the Scottsdale exit.

Police gave no other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN for more details.