CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – The Cedar Park Police Department said a bat found on Thursday in the 500 block of North Bell Boulevard tested positive for rabies.

Officials said as of Friday, there were no known reports of human or animal contact.

“Remember: If you, your children, or a pet come into contact with a bat, DO NOT TOUCH IT!” CPPD said in a tweet.

CPPD urged people to contact animal control at (512) 260-4622 if they come in contact with a bat.