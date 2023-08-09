AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) began preparing emergency supplies on Wednesday to support Cedar Park residents displaced by the Parmer Lane wildfire, according to a news release.

A grass fire that broke out Tuesday and is still burning Wednesday destroyed a building containing 24 apartments and damaged three other buildings, according to the latest update from Cedar Park leaders.

“Even at this early stage while firefighters still work to contain the blaze, we know that many people have suffered a huge loss in this fire,” said ADRN Associate Director Stephen Brewer. “We want to get items that they need into their hands right away. Items like clothing and hygiene items like toothbrushes can make a huge impact for those who escaped the fire with little to nothing left. We’re honored to serve our neighbors this way.”

ADRN said it will continue to coordinate potential response efforts with the American Red Cross and local government officials.

The City of Cedar Park said the Red Cross set up shelter operations for displaced residents at Hill Country Bible Church at 3351 Little Elm Trail. The Red Cross is ready for anyone needing additional resources and can be reached at (800) 733-2767, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

The ADRN said it encourages the public to support its disaster response efforts like the Parmer Lane fire, as well as others, with financial donations at ADRN.com/give.