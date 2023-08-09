CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Makayla Cray didn’t even have time to grab diapers on her way out of the apartment Tuesday, flames flaring up behind her shortly after she rushed to evacuate.

Maykayla Cray and her newborn, Parmer Lane Fire Evacuees. (KXAN photos/Jala Washington).

On Wednesday morning, she returned to the Bexley at Silverado complex as a helicopter circled around the residential area, dumping water on lingering flames and hot spots.

Her building is right next to the one that was destroyed by the fire in the residential area, she told KXAN Reporter Jala Washington.

Not able to get back inside, a Cedar Park Police Officer offered to go back into her unit to grab diapers, medication and bottles for her newborn.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.