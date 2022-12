CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – At approximately 2:09 p.m. Thursday, the Cedar Park Police Department said it was responding to a fatal crash in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard.

CPPD said all eastbound traffic was being diverted into the center lane.

Officials said drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.