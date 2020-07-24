Cedar Park police searching for missing 58-year-old man with medical conditions

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is asking for help in finding a 58-year-old man with serious medical conditions.

The department said Thursday that Edward Gibson was last seen in the city on Tuesday.

According to police, he left without required medications he needs for his serious medical conditions. Because of this, the department said he is in immediate danger.

He is described as a black man who is bald and has brown eyes. He is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds, the department said.

Police ask you to call (512) 260-4636 if you have any information.

