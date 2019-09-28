Cedar Park police investigating drowning death of child in backyard pool

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Investigators in Cedar Park are looking into the drowning death of a young child in a backyard swimming pool Friday night.

Cedar Park police were dispatched to a home east of Cedar Park near Bushy Creek at 7 p.m. They were sent to a home off Turkey Path Bend for a call of an unresponsive child.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the child, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still actively investigating the child’s death.

This incident comes just three months after a little girl died while swimming at a city pool in Cedar Park.

