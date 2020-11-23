Cedar Park Police Department collecting donations for Blue Santa

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A holiday tradition for Cedar Park police will look a little different this year.
Every year, the Cedar Park Police Department teams up with the community to give toys to families in need in its Blue Santa program. But to limit physical contact this year, the department is asking for monetary and gift card donations for the program.
You can donate online here or drop off cash, gift cards or checks in person at 911 Quest Parkway in Cedar Park. Checks should be made out to the Cedar Park Police Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and can be mailed to that same Quest Parkway address:
CPCPAAA, ATTN: Blue Santa Program
C/O Cedar Park Police Department
911 Quest Pkwy.
Cedar Park, TX 78613
All donations must be received by Dec. 7.
For families in need, the last chance to register will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 in person at the department at 911 Quest Parkway. Forms in English and Spanish are available online to complete in advance.
Toys will be distributed Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additionally, Cedar Park police is partnering with Gracie’s Canned Goods to collect canned food, which will also be handed out to families who have signed up for Blue Santa. Here are some suggested items:
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Cranberries
- Canned Fruits
- Stuffing Mix
- Canned Pumpkin
- Biscuit or Roll Mix
- Canned or Boxed Potatoes
- Gravy
- Canned Yams
- Boxed Pie Crust
- Canned Fruit Filling
Drop-off locations for canned goods are the Cedar Park Recreation Center (1435 Main Street) and the Cedar Park Public Library (550 Discovery Boulevard).