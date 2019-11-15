Cedar Park City Council meeting gets emotional discussing the overturned conviction of Greg Kelley

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Cedar Park City Council meeting got emotional last night, as members met to talk about Greg Kelley’s overturned conviction as well as Cedar Park Police policies and procedures.

Kelley was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2014 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, on Nov. 6, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned that conviction. This came two years after Williamson County Judge Donna King ruled Kelley was innocent of the charges and set him free on bond pending appeal.

On Thursday night, some speakers and Kelley’s supporters called on council to take action against Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix for how the case was handled.

While holding back tears, Kelley spoke to council about how the time taken from him was invaluable.

“I thank God that I was at his funeral. They took vital moments that I could have spent with my dad,” said Kelley. “I want them to feel that in their heart.”

Kelley called on council to hold Chief Mannix accountable for the conviction. A date for Kelley’s exoneration hearing has not yet been set.