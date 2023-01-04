Don’t give kids OTC allergy medicine formulated for adults. Find a children’s formula for the best results.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you live in Central Texas, there’s a probability that you’ve been experiencing the dreaded effects of cedar pollen — a cold-like battle also known as “cedar fever.”

Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been “very high,” according to our Pollen Sense technology.

We asked our viewers on Facebook and Instagram what the best methods of dealing with cedar fever are.

Some commenters suggested moving out of Texas, but if you don’t want to do that or don’t have the means, fear not! There were other helpful tips from locals too, including the following:

Cedar Fever Allergy Relief Drops from H-E-B

Nasal spray like Xlear or Flonase

Take Benadryl, Mucinex, or another allergy medication regularly

Allergy shots

Herbal/stinging nettle tea

Elderberry

Vitamin C

Peppermint Oil

Neti pot

Wash/rinse hair and clothes and shower after spending time outside

Wash clothes after spending time outside

Wash bedding regularly and/or don’t get in bed without changing or showering first

Sleep with an air purifier in your bedroom

Wear a surgical or medical mask while outside on high-pollen days

If you have pets that spend time outside, wipe them down or bathe them often

You should talk to your doctor before making major changes to your regimen and before taking medications that may have serious side effects. Always read the labels and safety warnings on medicine bottles and other products.

One commenter suggested drinking tequila with lime, which sounds like a great Texan solution to just about anything.

Or you could leave Texas. Up to you!