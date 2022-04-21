AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data shows that cases of several sexually transmitted diseases rose during the first year of the pandemic.

Gonorrhea and syphilis increased, while a drop in chlamydia is likely due to decreased screening, according to the CDC. The organization reported cases of chlamydia declined by 13% from 2019.

However, data shows cases of gonorrhea were up 10% and primary and secondary syphilis were up 7% compared to 2019.

The CDC said cases dropped off some during the early months of the pandemic, but then surged later in the year.

Syphilis among newborns also increased, with reported cases up nearly 15% from 2019, and 235% from 2016. Early data indicate primary and secondary syphilis and congenital syphilis cases continued to increase in 2021 as well.

The CDC says several factors likely contributed to the initial decline in reported STD cases during the first part of 2020, including: