CAUTION: LCRA receives reports of dogs becoming sick after swimming in area of Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority is warning pet owners in the Austin area not to let their dogs drink from or swim in Lake Travis after four animals reportedly became sick.

The reports came in on Monday, said Clara Tuma in an email to KXAN.

The dogs became sick after swimming in the Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis. Tuma said the agency took water samples from the area on Monday afternoon. She said they are now being analyzed and the LCRA expects to have results back by Thursday.

“Until then, out of an abundance of caution, we encourage people not to let their dogs swim in that area of the lake,” Tuma wrote.

There have not yet been any reports of dogs becoming ill after spending time in any other Lake Travis areas, the LCRA says.