AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at an under-construction hotel in south Austin has been extinguished and the cause is now under investigation.

The Austin Fire Department reports that the fire, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, was on the exterior of the Colton House Hotel at 2510 S. Congress Ave.

The hotel’s sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading inside the building, AFD says.

There were no injuries.