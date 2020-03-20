Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosts diaper and personal hygiene drive-thru

On Friday, Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosted a drive-thru event to hand out diapers and personal hygiene kits.

The event at Catholic Charities’ building, located at 1615 Rutherford Lane in northwest Austin, was open to anyone in need of these personal items.

Catholic Charities is one of the organizations that will benefit from a million-dollar donation to COVID-19 relief efforts given by the Moody Foundation.

The donation will go to 13 local Austin-area organizations helping people in need, including the Salvation Army, Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Catholic Charities, which serves people of all faiths, says it also has other services to help those struggling with anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis. Resources include low-cost telephone and virtual counseling services for children and adults and financial assistance services.