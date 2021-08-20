Car drives into Lady Bird Lake, search for driver continues

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Friday morning crews will work to remove a car from Lady Bird Lake after it ended up in the water.

Austin firefighters say they believe someone had driven onto the trail and crashed into the water behind the Hyatt Regency Austin on Barton Springs Road. The area where the car drove in is in between South 1st Street and South Congress Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about 911 calls where people reported the car sinking into the lake around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning. AFD rescue swimmers joined paramedics in the water trying to find a driver, but they found no one.

Austin Police say they tried to contact the vehicle owner, but have not yet had success.

Officials on scene Friday morning said crews will work to remove the car in daylight. Hikers and joggers may have to deal with some closures on the Hike and Bike Trail while that work happens.