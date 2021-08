Austin Fire crews on the scene after a vehicle hit a print shop on North Lamar Boulevard. (AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person went to the hospital Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a print shop off North Lamar Boulevard in central Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, both the vehicle and the building caught fire shortly before 1 a.m. Paramedics say the person has critical, life threatening injuries.

According to Google, the building is the Alpha Graphics print shop at the corner of San Gabriel Street and North Lamar Boulevard.