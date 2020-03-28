Car crashes into bank during deputy pursuit in Steiner Ranch

A police SUV is at the site of a deadly crash on the northbound MoPac service road. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A car crashed into a Bank of America while being pursued by a sheriff’s deputy in the Steiner Ranch area early Saturday morning.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy began following the vehicle as it matched the description of a car linked to attempted vehicle burglaries in Steiner Ranch.

The vehicle evaded the deputy, the sheriff’s office said, and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

They later realized the car had crashed into the Bank of America at 11500 FM 2222. The suspects ran away on foot.

The sheriff’s office said it has “good leads” on the identities of the suspects. The investigation remains active.