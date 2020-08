AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 10000 block of MoPac Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, AFD reports.

According to AFD, the driver of the FedEx truck was able to get out of the vehicle. Another fire engine was requested, however, at 2:25 p.m. The fire has been extinguished but crews continued to work to clear the scene afterwards.

There are no injuries reported and AFD says the cause was accidental.