CapMetro rides will remain free through May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will continue offering free fares for all customers through the month of May.

The agency first suspended its fares on April 1 to protect customers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fare-free service eliminates the need for customers to show their pass, pay the operator or use the farebox, the company says. Additionally, it aims to encourage speedy boarding, crowd reduction at vehicle entrances, and promotion of social distancing.

The fare-free period is not meant to encourage any additional ridership, however. CapMetro asks customers to use transit for essential trips only during the Stay Home-Work Safe shelter-in-place period.

MetroAccess customers will still be required to show a valid ID before boarding