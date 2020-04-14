CapMetro reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, will require face covering on buses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two additional CapMetro bus operators have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases reported to the agency to seven.

One of the new cases last worked on April 2 and the other operator last worked April 9. CapMetro says it will continue to implement several measures during the “community spread” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All CapMetro customers will be required to wear a face covering of some sort in accordance with Travis County’s new order mandating a mask in most situations.

Sticker on CapMetro buses reminding customers to cover their mouth and nose. (Photo: CapMetro)

The agency says its operators will remind any customer not wearing a face covering of this new requirement and will not to leave a stop if a rider refuses to cover their face.

If the customer still does not comply or leave the bus, the bus operator can call dispatch for a supervisor or a CapMetro security officer.

Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth, and there are a variety of acceptable options including: cloth masks, handkerchiefs, bandanas, scarves, or even a shirt pulled over the mouth and nose.

President and CEO Randy Clarke says the agency is still moving forward with future plans during the Stay Home-Work Safe order.

“I want to take a moment to thank everybody at Capital Metro for their commitment to serving our community. Through everyone’s hard work and diligence, we continue to successfully manage our daily operations through the COVID-19 crisis. As we reflect on all the work we’re doing to support the COVID-19 response, I still want to let you know we are actively working on our future. We continue construction on the Downtown Station and our electric bus yard, and have taken extra measures to keep our construction crews safe as they continue this work. We are in this together, and I am so thankful for all the hard work and dedication of the CapMetro team,” Clarke said.

CapMetro reports ridership was down around 63% on Monday.