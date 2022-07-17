AUSTIN (KXAN) – MetroRail service is temporarily suspended until Saturday, July 23, for CapMetro to perform maintenance along the 32-mile rail line, the transportation agency announced. Maintenance on the rail line began Friday.

During the nine-day service suspension, there will be no MetroRail services provided.

According to a CapMetro release, the agency will operate other services to customers who use MetroRail.

“Replacement bus service will operate as a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station. Bus services are also available from most MetroRail station locations that take customers to Downtown, although not directly to Downtown Station,” the release said.

Alternative service from MetroRail stations:

For any questions concerning the suspension or alternate services, CapMetro said callers could contact its customer service line at 512-474-1200.