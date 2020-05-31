CapMetro detours routes, TxDOT waives toll fees due to downtown Austin protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will begin detouring all of its services out of downtown Austin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for safety reasons.

In a social media post, CapMetro says the route changes are “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our customers, staff and local protesters.”

Routes 2, 4 or 6 will not enter downtown service. Passengers can board on Lamar Boulevard or 15th Street, according to CapMetro.

Demonstrations near Austin Police Department headquarters in downtown Austin began Saturday around 11 a.m. with protesters rallying following the deaths of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Interstate 35 was shut down twice on Saturday due to demonstrations on the highway.

On Saturday night, The Texas Department of Transportation announced tolls have been suspended until further notice due to protest-related traffic in downtown Austin. There won’t be tolls on State Highway 130 between I-35 north of Georgetown to State Highway 45 Southeast or SH 45 North between SH 130 and I-35.