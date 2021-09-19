CapMetro adjusting route times due to labor shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capitol Metro is adjusting how some of its “High-Frequency” routes will operate, citing labor shortages and COVID-19 impacts.

The agency says “the new schedule is designed to use current staffing levels for consistent service across the transit network.” CapMetro says its labor shortage has spanned several years, but has been exacerbated by the pandemic and rising housing costs in the Austin metro.

CapMetro is actively recruiting operators and mechanics. Candidates can earn up to a $3,500 hiring bonus and will be offered full benefits, the agency’s release says.

CapMetro says a few of the high-frequency routes will run every 15 minutes instead of at 10 to 12-minute frequencies. Other routes will operate every 20 to 30 minutes.

The E-Bus, which runs from the University of Texas-Austin campus and west campus to downtown Austin from Thursday through Saturday night, has been suspended for the fall semester. However, CapMetro says its Night Owl routes can supplement the E-Bus routes.

CapMetro has a complete list of the route adjustments on its website.