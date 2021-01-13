Capital Metro temporarily suspends UT shuttle service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending the University of Texas shuttle service until at least Feb. 1.

The change is in response to the school moving undergrad hybrid classes online through the end of January in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

CapMetro said anyone with a valid UT ID, including faculty, staff and students, can still ride free on all of its services.

Customers can sign up for alerts from CapMetro online.

Recently, the agency said it was going to merge two bus stops near the university to try out curb extension technology in a six-month pilot.