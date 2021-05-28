Capacity restrictions and reservations lifted at Central Texas waterparks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at Central Texas waterparks as they welcomed guests back inside for opening day Friday.

“It’s just so important for us to provide a place for families to cool off,” said Roger Heaney, Round Rock Parks and Recreation communications director.

On a hot afternoon, laps around the Rock’N River Water Park doesn’t sound too bad. Round Rock Parks and Recreation celebrated its reopening Friday.

There are no capacity limits or reservations required this year.

“It’s been a challenging year for all of us, and we’re looking forward to showing families a fantastic time and to make memories,” said Heaney.

A city over at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville, a group of fifth graders have already started making summer memories.

“We’re thankful to be out here. It’s very fun, and it’s very hot, and we’re just glad it’s so cold in here,” said the group of fifth graders at Typhoon Texas Friday.

Their school’s parent association put together an unofficial field trip Friday, which is something the pandemic robbed them of.

“They missed out on a lot of things that fifth graders usually get to do throughout the school year,” said Jaycie Parker, a Dripping Springs ISD teacher.

Typhoon Texas has lifted reservations requirements as well. Tables are still spread out, and there’s limited seating at the park. One thing that’s new this year is a live music stage and an opportunity for Typhoon, the park’s mascot, to great guests again.

“Last summer we were very limited on our interaction with our guests, because of the protocols, and we wanted to keep our employees and guests safe,” said Cade Vereen Typhoon Texas General Manager.

The City of Round Rock also opened the Micki Kresbach and Lake Creek pool Friday. Williamson County’s popular ‘Quarry Splash Pad’ at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park opens Saturday.