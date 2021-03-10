Can’t find premium fuel in Central Texas? Here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of gas stations in Central Texas are facing shortages of premium and diesel fuels.

KXAN decided to investigate after viewers began contacting us, saying they couldn’t find those types of fuels in parts of Austin, West Lake and Lakeway.

Several gas station employees in the Anderson Mill area of north Austin told KXAN they haven’t been told much about what’s going on other than that their fuel providers just don’t have those types of fuel right now, and they’ll start delivering them again when they do.

The Texas Oil and Gas Association released a statement Wednesday evening, explaining the shortages are a result of the winter storms that hit Texas mid-February. The statement reads:

“During significant events such as the recent winter storm where refineries were impacted, supply takes time to rebuild. Many refiners focus on ensuring the most commonly utilized gasoline is available. Indications are premium product is being produced and availability will be improving. Refineries have made significant progress and are well along in rebuilding supply and continue to increase the variety of transportation fuel types.”