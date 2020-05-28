Canoers who died on Colorado River on Monday have been identified

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it recovered the body of a woman while searching for two missing boaters Tuesday morning. (Jacqui Powell/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man and woman who went missing after falling out of their canoe in the Colorado River on Monday have been identified.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Rafael Luna, of Vera Cruz, Mexico and 54 year-old Eva Cruz-Ramon, of Austin, were canoeing on the Colorado River in eastern Travis County, east of State Highway 130 near a private ranch on Falwell Lane.

Luna’s body was recovered on Monday and Cruz-Ramon’s body was found on Tuesday.

Recovery efforts to find both bodies were made difficult due to light and weather conditions. TCSO says the area where Cruz-Ramon’s body was located made it impossible to use Lake Patrol boats, which were too big.

The search for her body included the use of drones and helicopters.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing, TCSO says.